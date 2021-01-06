KALIDA — A man was injured Wednesday morning in an industrial accident here.
According to Kalida Police Chief Jim Gulker, at 10:51 a.m. an industrial accident was reported at Kalida Manufacturing Inc., 801 Ottawa St.
“The male employee of KMI was injured in the accident, but no other details are being released at this time,” said Gulker. “The matter is still under investigation and no name has been released.”
Also assisting at the scene were Kalida EMS, Kalida Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempts to contact a KMI representative for additional information were unsuccessful on Wednesday. KMI is an automotive company.
