A Defiance man seriously injured in a head-on crash on March 20 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County has been released from the hospital.
Everett Dickerson, 61, had suffered "life-threatening" injuries after his vehicle collided head-on with a semi driven by Harkaranpreet Deol, 30, Caledon, Ont., Canada, at about 3:27 a.m. near Paulding County Road 133, just west of Defiance.
Had had been transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while Deol was not injured.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, Dickerson was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup the wrong way (eastbound) in U.S. 24's westbound lanes when he struck the westbound semi head-on. The release stated that troopers were alerted of a wrong-way driver at 3:22 a.m., just minutes before the crash.
According to the Patrol, alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. Court records indicated that no charges had been filed against Dickerson in Paulding County Municipal Court as of Thursday afternoon.
