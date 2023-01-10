An area man was sentenced to prison Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on five charges related to child sexual abuse.
An area man was sentenced to prison Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on five charges related to child sexual abuse.
Bruce Canada, 43, Van Wert, was given a seven-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender requiring lifetime registration of his address with authorities following his release from prison and given credit since July for time served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Four additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Canada’s attorney, Christopher Bucio of Urbana.
A Defiance County grand jury that returned charges against Canada in June alleged that from Sept. 1, 2018-May 31, 2019 he had sexual contact on numerous with a child under the age of 10. During Monday’s hearing, the child’s age was noted as eight at the time of the 2018 allegations.
Canada apologized during Monday’s hearing and said he had broken the trust others had placed in him, “and I let them down.” He expressed hope that they can forgive him.
Bucio said his client made some “terrible choices,” but added that he he has taken responsibility and spared the child from having to testify in the case (through the plea agreement).
Before pronouncing sentence Schmenk said he was taking into account the defendant’s history and his pattern of behavior.
When asked where he might live upon his release from prison, Canada named his mother’s address in Litchfield, Mich. Although he has had Defiance and Van Wert residences in recent years, Canada indicated Monday that he had no local address.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.