A Defiance man who restrained a female acquaintance and engaged in forced sexual activity has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tolby Fleming III, 31, 605 Euclid Ave., was given prison terms totaling from 53 months to 71 months by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Fleming also was classified as a tier I sexual offender and given credit for 255 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Fleming had been held there since his arrest by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office on June 2.
He will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, who said he would oppose such a measure.
The gross sexual imposition charge was amended from attempted rape, a second-degree felony, while a charge of abduction, a third-degree felony, was dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Murray’s office and Fleming’s attorney, Pete Seibel of Defiance.
Fleming had previously pleaded guilty to the charges which alleged that on May 2 he engaged in forced sexual contact with a woman at his residence and prohibited her and others from calling for help. Authorities had alleged that he restrained the victim in a bathroom following a sexual assault.
The defendant is the father of two children from a prior relationship with the woman, according to Murray. He indicated that the victim’s request for leniency “appeared to have a meaningful impact on the judge’s decision.”
Murray had made a recommendation for a “substantial” prison term before sentence was pronounced.
“It was a very serious and aggressive crime and a substantial prison term was warranted,” he told The Crescent-News.
