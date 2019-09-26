NEY — A Defiance County man was transported via air ambulance early Wednesday afternoon from a roadside scene several miles southwest of here.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 12:11 p.m. a truck driven by Daniel Hug, Openlander Road, pulled off the roadway on Openlander Road, north of McCavit Road, and was left in the ditch. Law enforcement and emergency personnel from Hicksville and Sherwood responded to the scene.
Hug, who lives near where his truck was located, was found in the yard suffering from a medical issue.
He was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, where a condition update was unavailable.
Troopers were assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
