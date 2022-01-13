A Bryan man who allegedly caused a traffic death last year has entered a plea to a related charge in Defiance Municipal Court.
Joshua Shaffer, 45, pleaded no contest Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty by Judge John Rohrs III. The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation while sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
The charge alleges that Shaffer caused the traffic death of Gerald Seibert, 67, Sherwood, in August.
The plea came following a pretrial hearing between Shaffer’s attorney, Paul Duggan of Bryan, and the Defiance city assistant law director, Troy Essex.
“We worked on what we thought an appropriate punishment, taking into consideration the decedent’s family ...,” explained Essex.
A judge is not bound by a sentencing recommendation in a negotiated plea while the maximum possible penalty for vehicular manslaughter is 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Shaffer was charged in municipal court on Nov. 22 by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which investigated the crash.
Authorities allege that on Aug. 24 Shaffer was driving a van northbound on Ohio 18 when he pulled into the path of Seibert’s westbound motorcycle, causing a collision.
The Patrol had reported that Shaffer stopped for the stop sign at Ohio 18, but then proceeded into the intersection, colliding with Seibert’s motorcycle.
Seibert was pronounced dead at the scene.
In October, Toledo attorney Chad Tuschman filed a lawsuit on behalf of Seibert’s wife, Marsha Seibert, Sherwood, naming Shaffer and his employer at the time — Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc., Napoleon — as defendants.
The suit notes the defendant’s responsibility for causing the crash, as well as the Seibert family’s loss. It also claims that the company “breached” its duty in employing Shaffer due to “a significant record of multiple traffic violations ... .”
Shaffer is represented in the civil suit by attorney J. Alan Smith of Lima while attorney Stephen Roach of Toledo, represents Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc.
