An Oakwood man was arraigned Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court on charges that he caused the traffic death of a Defiance resident in February.
Fabian Aguilar, 33, pleaded not guilty to left of center, a minor misdemeanor; and vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on July 31, and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post alleges that on Feb. 21 Aguilar’s vehicle was southbound on Ohio 111, just north of Hammersmith Road, when it went left of center on a curve and struck a pickup driven by Rex Wimmer, 75, Defiance.
Wimmer later died from his injuries at Toledo Hospital.
Aguilar also was injured and taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
