A male worker died Thursday following an accident at a construction site on Defiance's east side.
The man, whose identity was not released by rescue personnel, was working on the new speculation building being built along Domersville Road when he fell.
The Defiance Fire Department and Defiance Police Department were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Thursday with a rescue unit transporting the man to a Defiance hospital, according to Fire Chief Bill Wilkins. Police records indicated that authorities were called for a man that had fallen.
The man's death was confirmed by Craig Stambaugh, chief operating officer of NAI Harmon Group, which is developing the speculation building in the new Harmon Business Park.
The building, which will be leased to A Packing Company of California, remains under construction with the roof and walls still to be added.
The general contractor for the project is Logan Creek Construction Co. of Oregon. The company deferred a call about the incident to Stambaugh who indicated that the victim was employed by a subcontractor (Henry Gurtzweiler, Inc., Toledo).
He could not provide the man's name.
"Obviously, our hearts and condolences go out to the family and to the Gurtzweiler company," said Stambaugh. "We're heart-broken, and that's heartfelt. And we're just trying to get all the information ... ."
He noted that officials are in the "beginning stages" of investigating what happened.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann offered this statement: "This is a horrible tragedy and we offer our prayers and condolences to the decedent and his family."
NAI Harmon Group and the city have teamed during the past few years to make the business park a reality.
Other buildings are possible there as well, with NAI Harmon officials attending a special event last week to announce the lease of the building under construction to A Packaging Group, Azusa, Calif.
The company makes packaging materials for the cosmetics industry, particularly dispensing pumps, and plans to employ 135 workers at the Defiance facility.
