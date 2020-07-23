A Defiance man was charged with allegedly striking a police cruiser on Monday.
Thomas Moore, 27, 1037 Madison St., was charged with felonious assault, a first-degree; and OVI. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
An arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Defiance Municipal Court. Additional court information was unavailable at press time.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:22 p.m. Monday at Cleveland and Karnes avenues, Moore’s vehicle “purposely struck a patrol car” belonging to the Defiance Police Department on the driver’s side.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, said the police officer, Patrolman Michelle Manley, was uninjured. He noted that the incident occurred while Manley was running radar along Cleveland Avenue.
