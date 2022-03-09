Looking for answers about a recent office closure, former employees of Mammoth Tech — better known as Credit Adjustments — attended Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
But officials did not have much to offer in addressing the company's decision to close its doors in Defiance and throughout the country. The closure was made known to employees last week via email, thus abruptly ending operations at its headquarters on Geneva Boulevard in Defiance.
Also Tuesday, council took action on four legislative items and held a public hearing (see related story).
Local resident Rachel Youngker, 13469 Fullmer Road, spoke on behalf of former Mammoth Tech employees, asking if city officials could provide further information about the closure.
She said about 60 employees had been stationed in the Geneva Boulevard building while Mammoth Tech's remaining 400 or so workers had been working remotely when they were informed via email that their jobs were ending.
Mayor Mike McCann had no additional information for employees, but offered his sympathies.
"Let me say on behalf of everybody around this table, we feel badly for what happened," he said. "It's a terrible event. We as a city had high expectations for CAI/Mammoth Tech doing great things in our community, and certainly it started out that way. ... Again, we're just very, very sorry."
The Defiance location had employed 220 people when it opened in 2020, according to company officials, following construction of the new headquarters building on Geneva Boulevard. The company also has several offices around the country, and employed 510 people in 2020 in those locations, according to one company official at the time.
Construction of the Defiance headquarters dates back a few years when the City of Defiance turned over approximately 24 acres on Latchaw Drive to the Defiance County CIC for the company's expansion. The land was then provided to the company for its headquarters project.
City Finance Director John Lehner could offer little more than McCann, noting that "we knew that the company was struggling" and referenced the company's difficulties in dealing with the loss of student loan debt. A national moratorium had been placed on this debt during the coronavirus situation.
"We didn't know there were still 400 employees working remotely," said Lehner. "Quite honestly, we thought the workforce had already been reduced based on the cars in the parking lot. Otherwise, the city had virtually no involvement in what has transpired.
"The city provided the company with some economic development incentives to build the building and build the building where it is," added Lehner. "The incentives include things like a cash incentive for the number of jobs that were created, but when the jobs go away the incentives go away, so that was pretty much null and void. I think that we provided them the land at no charge. I believe it was land the city had owned for a long time, and in order to get the building built in the city, we provided it for free."
Lehner also explained that the city and company had a tax increment financing agreement in which the municipal government installed certain infrastructure. The company's new property taxes were then redirected to pay for the infrastructure.
Too, he noted that the city lost the services of Mammoth Tech as it used the company to collect debt on delinquent accounts.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell told former workers that the Defiance County CIC office has helped some employees find new jobs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.