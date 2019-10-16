The Fort Defiance Players will present the Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!” this week. Showtimes at the Defiance Community Auditorium are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance tickets for reserved seating are available by calling 419-782-PLAY or go online at ShowTix4U.com. General seating tickets will be available at the door before each performance. The cast includes Rebecca Mansel-Pleydell (left), Rose Mansel-Pleydell (center) and Peggy Snyder.
