The recycling center in the Village of Malinta received a concrete floor on Wednesday, thanks to a combined effort by the Village and Ohlrich General Contracting, of Hamler. The Village of Malinta covered the first $500 in expenses, with Dave Ohlrich generously donating $1,000 worth of materials and labor for the project. Ohlrich also donated materials and labor toward the installation of a concrete floor in the Hamler recycling center two years ago. Pictured in the skid loader is Dave Ohlrich of Ohlrich General Contracting.
