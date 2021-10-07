Maumee Valley Car Club’s vice president, Lynn Lantz (right), presents a $2,750 check to Patty Bussing, RN with Defiance’s Hospice. The money was generated during the club’s annual car show in Defiance in August, and is the second such donation to a local nonprofit organization. Earlier, the club donated the same amount to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now. In the background is Lantz’s 1936 Chrysler.
