The MakerSpace at Defiance Public Library — which has been closed to the public to limit the spread of COVID-19 — will be available by appointment beginning May 3.
“I’m excited to be reopening the MakerSpace by appointment,” said emerging technology librarian Cara Bolley, who manages the MakerSpace. “I’ve really missed helping people create.”
The MakerSpace at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., is located in the West Mezzanine (above nonfiction) and offers the public a chance to use technology, both low-tech and high-tech, to create, make, and tinker. The MakerSpace welcomes patrons of all ages, skills, and interests to explore craftsmanship and gain access to new technologies.
“The MakerSpace has been hosting virtual maker classes and giving out free Maker Kits during the closure, but having the space open to the community is different,” Bolley said. “I never know what kind of project I’ll be helping with next, and that spontaneity is fun and inspiring for me as a maker. I’m constantly learning along with the people using the space. That’s the great thing about MakerSpaces — everyone has the opportunity to grow their creativity and learn new skills.”
Equipment available for use inside the MakerSpace includes a Makerbot 3D printer, Silhouette Cameo 3, Brother sewing machine, hovercam, Makey Makey, automatic button maker, Cannon hobby printer, Cubiio laser etcher, Toyota serger, and a new Anycubic Photon resin printer.
To make an appointment to work in the MakerSpace, contact Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.