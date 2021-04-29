Cara Bolley

Emerging technology librarian Cara Bolley is pictured in the MakerSpace with the Defiance Public Library System’s new resin printer. The MakerSpace will be open again, by appointment, beginning May 3.

The MakerSpace at Defiance Public Library — which has been closed to the public to limit the spread of COVID-19 — will be available by appointment beginning May 3.

“I’m excited to be reopening the MakerSpace by appointment,” said emerging technology librarian Cara Bolley, who manages the MakerSpace. “I’ve really missed helping people create.”

The MakerSpace at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., is located in the West Mezzanine (above nonfiction) and offers the public a chance to use technology, both low-tech and high-tech, to create, make, and tinker. The MakerSpace welcomes patrons of all ages, skills, and interests to explore craftsmanship and gain access to new technologies.

“The MakerSpace has been hosting virtual maker classes and giving out free Maker Kits during the closure, but having the space open to the community is different,” Bolley said. “I never know what kind of project I’ll be helping with next, and that spontaneity is fun and inspiring for me as a maker. I’m constantly learning along with the people using the space. That’s the great thing about MakerSpaces — everyone has the opportunity to grow their creativity and learn new skills.”

Equipment available for use inside the MakerSpace includes a Makerbot 3D printer, Silhouette Cameo 3, Brother sewing machine, hovercam, Makey Makey, automatic button maker, Cannon hobby printer, Cubiio laser etcher, Toyota serger, and a new Anycubic Photon resin printer.

To make an appointment to work in the MakerSpace, contact Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.

