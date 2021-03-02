• Paulding County
Make-up date:
Paulding Exempted Village Schools have announced March 12 will be a make-up date for the Feb. 5 weather cancellation. All students and staff will operate on a normal in-person school day. Future weather cancellations will be remote on a two-hour delay schedule.
