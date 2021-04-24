Make the past part of your future with a visit to Sauder Village

ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village is a fun place to slow down, unplug, and spend quality time with family.
The Village opens for the 2021 season on May 6. The 44th Annual Quilt Show will kick-off the season with a display of quilts in Founder’s Hall, special exhibits, quilting demonstrations and unique shopping.
“A trip to Sauder Village promises to be a great way for families to create special memories together,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2021 season at Sauder Village as guests join us to enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities while visiting historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops.”
The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop at the Historic Village again this year. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop.
The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, explore the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.
Other highlights of a visit to the historic village include: museum building, taking a free train ride, meeting many farm animals, and specialty shops where craftspeople share their trades.
From quilts, hooked rugs, and antique cars to farm days, apple butter, crafts, and woodcarving, the 2021 season will be filled with many exceptional events. Check the website for details about planning a trip: www.saudervillage.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.