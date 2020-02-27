STRYKER — An operation upgrade is coming to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) this year, one that its director considers the biggest change since the facility opened in 1990.
CCNO’s governing board approved expenditures for that project, as well as several kitchen upgrades during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.
The board also recognized CCNO employees with annual and monthly awards (see related story).
The big change planned will make CCNO virtually paperless by entrusting daily operational matters to WiFi technology. A new WiFi system will allow CCNO corrections officers to handle routine operational matters on phone-like devices.
CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan told the board that “this is, we believe, something that would actually change the way we do operations at CCNO significantly.”
During an interview following Wednesday’s meeting, Sullivan noted that corrections officers will use the new system to do such things as normal rounds, identifying inmates’ whereabouts, conducting cell searches and scanning inmates in and out of their units.
“That will create their logbooks,” he said. “Everything will be electronic. Now, they’ll have their own computer at their desk as well, and they can also get on that. But paper’s gone. I mean most of the paper will be gone.”
Sullivan said CCNO received a single bid of $255,934.25 for the system that will require a $21,000 annual support cost. However, the WiFi portion was responsible for $115,378, and can be contracted separately, according to Sullivan.
Therefore, CCNO officials determined that the jail’s maintenance department can help with WiFi installation, thus realizing considerable savings. With this option, CCNO’s cost can be reduced to $140,435.25, Sullivan indicated.
“We recognize that this is going to change the way we do things at CCNO,” said Sullivan, who believes the upgrade can be completed by August. “This is the biggest change since 1990. We’ve had a lot of things done — the security upgrades — and this will change everything.”
He said there will be some “growing pains” and “it’s a lot of technology, but at the end of the day you’re going to have accountability (for staff and inmates), that’s the bottom line. ... I understand it’s pretty expensive, but we think in the long run, it’s going to be a lot easier for the staff. They’ll no longer have paper logs.”
CCNO already has one WiFi system, but this is used for the recent technology added through the company GTL for inmate iPads and phone service, according to Sullivan.
Other expenditures approved Wednesday will allow capital funds to be used for upgrades in CCNO’s kitchen, along with software and computers.
Sullivan had told the board that he received a quote of $3,039.40 to repair the kitchen’s original floor. But board member Pete Gerken — a Lucas County commissioner — suggested spending a larger amount for a complete floor replacement that will last longer.
The board agreed, thus allowing an expenditure estimated at $50,000.
“If you’ve got the money and you want to maintain quality of this institution ...,” commented Gerken, who praised CCNO boards for keeping the facility well maintained. “Look, I like saving $47,000, but we’re talking a vital kitchen operation.”
Sullivan didn’t disagree, noting that some staff members were “disappointed” with the initial proposal merely to repair the floor.
The board also approved a contract with Siebenaler Construction, Edon, for replacing kitchen ceiling tile. The cost is $25,515.
And Aramark was employed through board approval to provide four new gas ovens in the kitchen. The cost is $14,426.80
Additional expenditures approved Wednesday will help upgrade software and purchase some 60 new personal computers. The latter cost is $45,000.
With the above planned upgrades — combined with the completion of recent roof replacements — Sullivan indicated in an interview that CCNO will be well positioned for the future.
“With all of our capital projects, CCNO’s going to be in good shape,” he said.
All totaled, the above expenditures exceed $370,000, according to CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus.
After taking action on those items, the board approved the allocation of $437,304.08 in unused funds from 2019 to CCNO’s capital budget.
The budget has a balance of $1.5 million, according to Justus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.