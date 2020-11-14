About a decade ago, Defiance County’s newest economic development official decided to make a significant career change when she went from broadcast journalism to marketing.
It was a switch with a major purpose, and one which ultimately led Erika Willitzer, 44 — the executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, which promotes economic development opportunities throughout the county — to the job she has held since late October.
A 1998 University of Akron graduate with a degree in journalism and communications, she parlayed that education into a 10-year career with Fort Wayne radio stations WOWO and WMEE. But while a news anchor with WOWO, she handled a particularly difficult story — a multiple-victim homicide — that caused her to rethink her career options.
A related interview for that story was when she decided she’d had enough of negative news reporting, and “wanted to do something different with my life.” But it wasn’t that broadcast journalism didn’t sow any positive seeds, as she said she admired how some newsmakers were “trying to do good” in their backyard.
“I don’t regret doing any of that really, but I did want to have an impact on where I live, and a positive impact rather than reporting on a lot of negative news,” explained Willitzer.
So she moved on to a new career, starting a three-year stint as the Paulding Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, followed by six years with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative in Paulding, serving as the latter’s member service and economic development manager. Marketing and economic development initiatives were her main tasks there.
As a northwest Ohio native — Willitzer grew up in Ney, where her parents still live — and graduated from Fairview High School in 1995, so her local roots grow deep.
At present, Willitzer and her husband, Bill, reside in Paulding County on the Defiance County line with her daughters, Gracie and Savanna, but said they are looking for a place in Defiance County. A third daughter, Alayna, attends Trine University in Angola, Ind., studying biomedical engineering.
“We’ve done most everything in Defiance,” she said. “It’s a place that I’ve always loved. I’m so excited about being part of this community.”
While she is now technically the head of the Defiance-based public-private CIC, Willitzer is still very much in a learning mode. The CIC’s outgoing director, Jerry Hayes, won’t actually step down until Dec. 31 — retiring after more than 20 years — and will continue showing Willitzer the ropes until year’s end.
“I think that Jerry has a world of knowledge,” she said, noting that the CIC board asked her if she would be okay with Hayes’ tutelage before he departed. “I said, ‘yeah, that would be fabulous.’ ... I think it’s been incredibly helpful.”
However, Willitzer has her own ideas about how she wants to proceed, saying she is working on goals and creating an economic development “strategic dashboard.” This comprehensive approach, she indicated, will keep track of not just economic development sites, perspective business locations and locally expanding companies, but related things such as housing, quality-of-life issues and tax incentives.
“I am developing that dashboard and developing the whole action plan,” she said.
The CIC director’s tasks are fairly simple to describe broadly — courting existing and prospective economic development locally or from afar — to bring about business/industrial investment and job creation throughout Defiance County.
But the work can be challenging, given the highly competitive nature of economic development. Most counties and some communities, for example, have their own development organizations with the same goal, so receiving a commitment for expansion and relocation — often after a lengthy discussion and negotiation period — can be frustrating.
However, Willitzer sees a wider picture for economic development prospects, where communities that may be competing for business investment can all benefit.
“I look at it if you get a company that expands here that’s only going to benefit other parts of the county,” she said. “I feel like they’re all interconnected.”
One local business development is well underway as Willitzer takes over — a new speculative industrial building planned in the new Harmon Industrial Park on Commerce Drive, between Defiance’s Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant and Domersville Road. The 80,000-square-foot building will be constructed by NAI Harmon Group on land provided by the city of Defiance through the CIC, and serve as a shell for a prospective company to fill out.
NAI Harmon Group has promised to handle marketing of the building, but the CIC figures to be involved as well.
What does she think about Defiance County’s economic development prospects in the coming year, especially with uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus situation?
“I know that there are some industries obviously that are going to be hit harder, but at the same time I don’t think it’s stopping people from growth in some industries,” she said. “If anything, it’s a time for us to get things in place.”
And if there is a significant shut down in economic activity again, Willitzer is hopeful that “the first time really prepared people,” such as through the use of virtual technologies.
In promoting economic development opportunities, the Defiance County CIC relies on financial contributions from local governments — Defiance County, Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood — as well as business and industries throughout the county.
The CIC’s annual budget covers not only the office’s marketing efforts, but a staff of three — the executive director, a workforce development manager (Carla Hinkle) and an office manager/corporate secretary (Kortney Williams).
Willitzer has good things to say about her new co-workers and is “thrilled” about the new job.
“I am just excited about the opportunity to get to know people and make some connections to really make positive change,” she said. “I see so many great things happening here.”
