Defiance County's state representative fell a bit short in his quest for a seat in Congress as Republican voters opted Tuesday for J.R. Majewski in the newly configured U.S. 9th District.
The Election Night total across the district's eight counties was Majewski, 18,539; Riedel, 16,328; Theresa Gavarone, 14,863; and Beth Deck, 2,596.
Majewski advances to the November general to face Democrat Marcy Kaptur who has served nearly four decades in Congress.
Kaptur was unopposed in the quest for her party's nomination while an Independent, Youseff Badar of Toledo, also will be on the ballot in November when a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives will be at stake.
Kaptur currently represents a Democrat-oriented district that stretches from Toledo to Cleveland in counties hugging Lake Erie. But the reconfigured 9th District will be composed of Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties along with Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky counties and the northeast corner of Wood County beginning in 2023.
Riedel is in the midst of his third-, two-year term as representative of Ohio's 82nd House District which, at the moment, represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
He could have run for a fourth term, but opted for a U.S. congressional run.
Vote totals by county in the U.S. 9th District race:
• Riedel: Defiance, 2,752; Erie, 1,909; Fulton, 1,646; Lucas, 3,361; Ottawa, 1,363; Sandusky, 2,476; Williams, 1,747; Wood, 1,074.
• Gavarone: Defiance, 543; Erie, 1,969; Fulton, 2,223; Lucas, 3,467; Ottawa, 1,619; Sandusky, 1,625; Williams, 1,083; Wood, 2,334.
• Majewski: Defiance, 1,304; Erie, 2,491; Fulton, 2,008; Lucas, 4,873; Ottawa, 2,017; Sandusky, 2,817; Williams, 1,505; Wood, 1,524.
• Deck: Defiance, 225; Erie, 432; Fulton, 327; Lucas, 479; Ottawa, 204; Sandusky, 451; Williams, 297; Wood, 181.
Area Democratic Party voters in the U.S. 5th District — of which Defiance County will be part of until January when it switches to the 9th — chose Craig Swartz of Upper Sandusky over Martin Heberling III of Amherst (near Cleveland).
Swartz may face an uphill challenge in the Republican-leaning district in November when he will face Republican incumbent Bob Latta of Bowling Green. Latta was unopposed Tuesday for his party's nomination.
Primaries for several other Statehouse seats were not held Tuesday due to the unresolved effort to draw new Ohio House and Senate districts. Attempts to do this have been challenged by Democrats while proposed districts maps have been thrown out several times by the Ohio Supreme Court as too Republican-oriented.
A new date for those elections — which locally concern Ohio's 82nd House, 81st House and 1st Senate districts — has not been set, placing candidates on hold.
Republicans Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein are the only two candidates for the 82nd District which to this point includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
Statewide, the Republican winners in contested primaries were incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in the gubernatorial race, JD Vance for U.S. Senate and incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Democrats opted for Nan Whaley as their party's nomination for governor and Tim Ryan in the Senate run-off.
DeWine and Whaley will square off in November as will Vance and Ryan while LaRose will face Democrat Chelsea Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.