SHERWOOD — The Republican candidate for Ohio's U.S. 9th Congressional District attended a campaign event here Thursday sponsored by the Defiance County Republican Club, claiming that it's "the number one congressional race in the country."
J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton, who appeared at Iron Horse Brews in downtown Sherwood, said that's what the National Republican Congressional Caucus (NRCC) is saying about the race — to be decided on Nov. 8 — that pits him against long-time 9th District Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, a Democrat, and a long-shot Independent, Youssef Baddar of Toledo.
Majewski defeated three candidates in May for the Republican nomination, including Craig Riedel of Defiance, Theresa Gavarone of Huron and Beth Deck of Vermilion.
While the 9th District recently has represented counties hugging Lake Erie between Lucas and Cuyahoga with a decided Democratic voter majority, the boundaries have shifted to the west under redistricting. As such, beginning in January — when the next two-year term for the seat begins — the district will include Defiance County, seven others fully and parts of a ninth county in northwest Ohio while carrying a slight Republican voter majority.
During Thursday's event, Majewski, 42, chatted with Republican supporters, gave a brief speech that detailed the nature of the hotly contested campaign and fielded a number of questions from attendees.
Acknowledging the campaign's funding challenges, he told his listeners that he isn't undertaking any TV and radio advertisements at the moment because "politics has invaded our lives" too much. He said people may not want to hear candidates "screaming" about a political race.
"I don't want to be the candidate that is dominating the television screaming about the congressional race while you're trying to spend time enjoying the little vacation time that you have in the summer with family and friends," he said. "... Marcy, on the other hand ... hasn't had a challenger in 30 years, and she's sitting on a stockpile of money she's been able to horde because of that."
Kaptur is serving in her 20th, two-year term and has won re-election with ease on many occasions. But with Republican voters to hold a slight majority in the 9th District with the reconfigured boundaries, Majewski described her as running "scared."
As those words might suggest, the campaign's rhetoric has been pointed.
Kaptur's campaign ads mention Majewski's appearance in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day of rioting at the Capitol Building — and tries to tie him to the violence, calling him "dangerous." Majewski called her a "Marxist" during Thursday's event.
Earlier he claimed that "she's using the power of the Democratic arm to do exactly what they do best which is to lie, slander and lie some more about Republicans." Then he called her a "Fidel Castro, fist-pumping Holocaust denier who has absolutely no shame in her desire to retain power."
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Majewski said he is focused on "fighting to defend you all and my family from what this country has become. And I need all of you to be willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with me to defeat Marcy. We have to be willing to stand on our feet and risk oppression than fall on our knees and be victims of persecution, because that's what's coming."
Speaking about his background, Majewski said he grew up in Toledo — graduating form Woodward High School — and recalled that he took a job at the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant near Oak Harbor following his military service. Later, he became the director of a global company that he said was "responsible for the spent nuclear fuel for about 72% of the reactors cross the world, and I had 26 of them under my watch" with some 750 "nuclear professionals" while managing a budget of more than $4 billion.
"So that in itself, folks, I think speaks for my leadership capability," he said.
Too, he spoke of his campaign team — some of whom were present Thursday — as well as upcoming fundraisers. He urged voters to "hold me all accountable" and pledged to hold quarterly townhall meetings in every county of the district.
Majewski has received support from former President Donald Trump, telling a story Thursday about when he appeared with him on the same stage at the NRCC banquet in Texas after his May primary win. He called Trump "arguably one of the greatest presidents this country's ever seen in respect to his policies."
Majewski also complimented Riedel — the candidate who finished second in the May GOP primary for the 9th District — calling him a "great conservative" and "gentleman" who called him on Election Night to wish him success.
A few other candidates also were on hand Thursday, including Ted Penner, candidate for Ohio's 82nd District nomination. His primary for the Republican nomination in the race will be held Tuesday, with Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County the other candidate.
