SHERWOOD — Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, one thing is for certain in Ohio's ongoing U.S. 9th Congressional District campaign — there's lots to talk about.
One of the two main candidates — J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton — answered a variety of questions on some of those subjects during an interview with The Crescent-News Thursday evening. The occasion was his appearance at an event sponsored by the Defiance County Republican Party Club at Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood (see related story).
Majewski actually is one of three candidates in the 9th District race. The other two are long-time Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo and Independent Youseff Baddar of Toledo. Baddar is not considered a serious challenger, and indeed all the fur is flying between Kaptur and Majewski.
Take, for example, the Kaptur camp's assertion that Majewski was part of the riots that shook the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Majewski acknowledges his presence there that day, but dismisses the suggestion he was involved in the violence, saying he was there with aging Vietnam War veterans and their families to view that war's memorial.
"I went to Washington on Jan. 6 to support President Trump, and I did so peacefully and we committed no crimes," he said, adding that "we went there with a bunch of veterans and their families, elderly veterans and their families. The minute that the Capitol police started to show force, we left. I have the luxury of saying that I helped support a Vietnam War veteran see the Vietnam Memorial for the first time, and I'm proud of that."
Majewski expected the campaign to be hard-hitting, stating that "right now if you look at the landscape politically, the Democratic Party has two things to run on — number one they hate President Trump and they'll bowl over anyone that supports him, and number two they're hyper-focused on Jan. 6."
However, he said 9th District residents today care more about "inflation, we care about our loss of liberties, we care about our families, our children, and we're all, I think, somewhat silently assuming that there's going to be a rampant attempt by our government to throw us all back in masks this fall. So, that's what we're concerned about."
Majewski believes his background in the nuclear energy industry — he was last employed as the executive director of a firm that help dispose of spent nuclear fuel — gives him a unique resume.
"I will be the only member of Congress that actually has a fundamental understanding of energy — what it takes to produce it, what it takes to sell it and how important is us, not only to us to be able to go home and turn our lights on, but how important it is to the country with respect to critical infrastructure and national defense," he said.
Asked about the top concerns he's hearing from Republican voters across the district, Majewski mentions 9.1% inflation and election integrity while those in agricultural areas on the west side are concerned about the increase cost of doing business and those on the east side are "extremely worried about jobs." Right behind those concerns are "border security and failed immigration policies," he said.
Given the nature of the campaign and the challenges, why does Majewski want this seat?
"I once woke up every day in the United States Air Force (from 1999-2003) willing to die for what I thought this country stood for," he answered. "And today I feel like my job is to fight every day to defend this community, my family, my friends from what this country has become. It's unfortunate that we're living in a society like we are today, but guys like me that shouldn't be running for politics are ... . I'm willing to put my skills to the test out here in a public space because I know I'm a winner and I know I'm going to win for the people here and I absolutely, 100% love my hometown, I love this area and I love Ohio. And maybe even more than that I love the United States of America and I'm ready to re-enlist if I need to."
