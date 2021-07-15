Seen here are the main characters of Xanadu Jr., preparing for the show that starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Huber Opera House in Hicksville. From left, are: Tanner Foust (Danny), Leah Garmater (Melpomene), Katherine Bland (Kira), Aria Clem (Calliope), and Luke Eicher (Sonny). For information about show times and tickets, contact the Huber Opera House at huberoperahouse.org or call at 419-542-9553.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.