Xanadu Jr. main characters
Photo courtesy of Huber Opera House

Seen here are the main characters of Xanadu Jr., preparing for the show that starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Huber Opera House in Hicksville. From left, are: Tanner Foust (Danny), Leah Garmater (Melpomene), Katherine Bland (Kira), Aria Clem (Calliope), and Luke Eicher (Sonny). For information about show times and tickets, contact the Huber Opera House at huberoperahouse.org or call at 419-542-9553.

