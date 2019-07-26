PAULDING — It’s time for a Magical History Tour.
The Paulding County Parks District and John Paulding Historical Society are teaming up for a new fundraising event, where individuals will be taken to historical sites around the county. The event will be held Aug. 17.
Tickets are available at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum, the Paulding Chamber of Commerce or by calling Pam Boatright at 419-769-1688.
The bus will leave the John Paulding Historical Society Museum on Fairground Drive in Paulding at 9:30 a.m. The history of several areas will be featured including Charloe, Fort Brown, Melrose, Bowman’s Rock in Oakwood, the Hudson house, Sherman Cemetery, Five Span Bridge and park, Aqueducts in the Junction area, Tate’s Landing, Vagabond Village and New Rochester Park.
The bus will stop at the Vagabond Village for lunch, included in the cost of a ticket. The tour will finish at New Rochester Park and the bus will then return to the museum around 4 p.m.
There will be 50/50 drawing, trivia and door prizes. The money raised from this bus tour will be split between the Paulding County Park District and the John Paulding Historical Society.
