Madcap Puppets perform “Jack & the Gentle Giant” at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. This performance is part of the Young Audience Series sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
This event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed at the door.
In this production, the Madcap Puppets present a twist on the familiar fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk.” With the help of his talking beanstalk, Jack and his sons must tame the most despicable giant of them all. The audience will enter a world of towering tales where each giant is bigger than the last.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance and the Defiance Public Library System. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
All events are subject to COVID guidelines. The DCCC recommends audience members wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.