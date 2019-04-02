• Henry County

Madagascar Jr.:

Holgate Middle School will present DreamWorks "Madagascar Jr., A Musical Adventure," Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Holgate Local Schools, 801 E. Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate. Ticket prices are $7 for reserved seating and can be purchased in the high school office or prior to any performance. For more information, call 419-264-2521.

