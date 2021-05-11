May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and local residents can help raise awareness with Defiance’s annual Motorcycle Awareness Day event.
The event, which is celebrating its 12th year, will be held on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and feature events for all ages.
“May is motorcycle awareness month,” explained event coordinator Jami Young. “And (this event) really does have something for everyone. There is always nice weather in May, so it’s the time to remind everyone to be careful and always look twice (for motorcycles). It really is important because our brains are programed to look for the two headlights on cars, but not the single headlight of a motorcycle and this event just helps raise awareness.”
According to data from U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA), “motorcyclists accounted for 14% of traffic fatalities in 2015, while motorcycles make up just 3% of all registered vehicles in the United States. Per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are about 27 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and five times more likely to be injured.”
Saturday’s escorted parade will begin at noon from the Northtowne Mall and take participants around Triangle Park before traveling down East Second St. and Ohio 424 before stopping at Independence Dam State Park.
After the parade, riders who wish to sit a little longer can take part in a ride down Ohio 424 to Grand Rapids.
But the parade, which will be accompanied by Defiance city police and fire crews, the Defiance County Sheriff’s office and members of the Ohio Highway Patrol, is just the beginning of the day-long event.
“There’s definitely some changes this year,” explained Young. “While the bikes are doing their thing, the public is invited to a hog roast at the AMVETS.”
The public can enjoy the hog roast at the AMVETS club, located at 1795 Spruce St., or they can pull up and get take out orders. Meals will be $10 each and include pulled pork or chicken sandwiches, cowboy beans, cole slaw and a dessert.
There will also be horse drawn carriage rides and gun raffle and the day will end with a concert by One Drink Away beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the gun raffle are $20 with prizes including both guns and conceal carry weapons classes and are available at Wooden Indian Pawn Shop, AMVETS or by contacting Lily Creek Farms at lilycreekfarms@gmail.com
All proceeds from the event go to not only help with motorcycle awareness, but will also help support Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Rider Center.
“What makes this parade unique is that as we wind around Triangle Park and through Independence State Dam Park those in the parade can see the others in the parade,” said Young. “It’s a a good opportunity to show support for motorcycles and Lily Creek Farms, but it’s also something that will bring bikers and the community together.”
More information on the event can be found on the Motorcycle Awareness Day Parade or Lily Creek Farms Facebook pages.
