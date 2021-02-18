Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack has been selected to serve on the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) board of directors.
Mack was recommended by a selection committee and unanimously appointed by the board of directors to fill the unexpired term of former Preble County Commissioner Chris Day.
Commissioners from CORSA members are eligible to serve on the board and are selected by the board and membership at the organization’s annual meeting each September. Board members may serve four consecutive two-year terms.
“I welcome Commissioner Mack to the board,” said CORSA Managing Director John Brownlee. “Ryan’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable to the CORSA board and membership. I am excited that he agreed to share his expertise with CORSA and appreciate his dedication not only to Defiance County, but to CORSA as well. Ryan will be a great asset as we look to the future to continue to offer superior services that will help counties protect their resources.”
Established in 1987 by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio as a service program, CORSA is a self-insured property and liability pool for county government. Currently, 66 of Ohio’s 88 counties are members.
