A local official was afforded a special honor during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Thursday night in Toledo.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a former assistant for U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta’s office — said he received an invitation by the Trump campaign to meet with Vice President Mike Pence before the rally began.
Mack did so just minutes before Pence opened up for President Trump, who spoke for approximately 90 minutes (see related story). The local commissioner said he met with Pence — along with Fulton County Republican Party chairman Sandy Barber and others — for 15-20 minutes in a small room in the Huntington Center where the event was held.
Mack said he passed on a message from local farmers.
“I had talked to a couple of farmers from around the county earlier in the week because I knew I might get this opportunity,” Mack explained on Friday. “The message — by and large — is they understood the need of what was going on with trade deals with China. They understood what had to be done because China was getting one over on us for awhile.
“They wanted him (Pence) to remember (they’ve had) some bad weather years and they still need help,” added Mack. “I relayed that to him. He said ‘we’re getting ready to sign this deal with China and it’s going to help the farmers ... we haven’t forgotten the farmers.’”
Mack described Pence as “a very energetic guy.”
“It was a huge privilege to get to meet the vice president and to get to talk to him and get to see his personality a little bit,” he said. “I was just very appreciative. Any message I can pass on to extreme higher ups like this is always good. It was an honor, no two ways about it.”
Although Mack served with Latta’s Defiance office for about three years, he said he had never spoke with anyone in the executive branch before Thursday.
“I got to meet candidates who were running and talked to Paul Ryan when he was going for vice president. I got to meet some great influential members of Congress.”
On Thursday’s rally generally, Mack said: “I think everything went as smoothly as it could go when you get that many people. I saw all kinds of people from Defiance County there. It was nice to see so many people. There was just a lot of enthusiasm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.