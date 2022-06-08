Ryan Mack has been the official designee as the City of Defiance's next administrator for months, but things became more official Tuesday night.
That's because city council formally approved a new contract for him — action that was part of a brief, but eventful regular meeting Tuesday.
Council also let lie an annexation request for property southeast of town and was updated on a large diesel fuel spill on a major street (see related stories).
Mack has served as Defiance's temporary assistant administrator since January when he accepted a position created temporarily as he learned the ropes to take over for a long-time city official, Jeff Leonard.
Appointed to the administrator's post by then Mayor Bob Armstrong in 2004, Leonard had been the city's finance director for 12 years before that. But he will step aside in three weeks and retire, opening the door for Mack to take over on July 1.
The contract that council approved unanimously Tuesday night will employ Mack for a two-year period — form July 1-June 30, 2024.
Top city officials — administrator, finance director and law director — are first appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of council under two-year contracts. Thereafter, these are brought up for renewal on an annual basis.
Mack, a Republican, resigned as a county commissioner effective Dec. 31, and was replaced by Dana Phipps who was appointed by the party's central committee earlier this year.
