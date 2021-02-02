NAPOLEON — Mayor Jason Maassel delivered his annual state of the city address here Monday night, turning it into a rebuke of the coronavirus.
Maassel’s remarks came during Napoleon City Council’s regular meeting on a night when five legislative items were handled, including passage of a new four-year package of water and sewer rate increases (see related story on page A1).
Maassel began his 18-minute address noting the success of the Napoleon High School girls basketball team during the 2019-20 season. The team went unbeaten, won a regional championship in Mansfield and headed to the state tournament in Columbus before the season was cut short by the coronavirus situation.
The mayor recalled the impressive number of Napoleon fans who journeyed to Mansfield to support the team in the regionals, united by the name “Napoleon” on the team’s jerseys.
Maassel noted the things coronavirus took away in 2020 — a possible state title, Memorial Day observations, the town’s annual fireworks display, the yearly ribfest to name a few — but he preferred to focus on what the city was able to accomplish and what the virus didn’t stop. More than once he noted the service that city employees continued to deliver.
“Our employees answered the call every single time,” he said.
In just one example of Maassel’s defiant message about the coronavirus, he noted efforts by the fire and EMS department to push through, calling out the illness by name.
“Hey COVID, you think you can stop our safety services?,” asked Maassel. “No way. The Napoleon Fire Department remounted two ambulances with better interior and exterior lights, and better technology inside the units. They did this even as their call volume increased by 6% for a total of 1,745 calls ... .”
He noted that construction of a new aquatic center on Glenwood Avenue continued despite the pandemic. And he indicated that while the 2020 pool season was canceled to build the pool, this worked out well with the coronavirus situation.
“... hey COVID, you couldn’t stop the progress being made on the Napoleon Aquatic Center,” said Maassel. “I know you wanted to. You wanted to stop us from enjoying it.”
Too, Maassel praised the many donations or assistance provided to the police and fire departments in 2020 due to the coronavirus — from stores like Walmart to pizza places and restaurants, schools, a church, Campbell Soup Company and others.
“We received more donations in 2020 than any other stretch I can recall,” he said. “Each donation is a reminder of people we represent and how fortunate we are to be living with such amazing folks. When I speak of Napoleon being full of amazing people, I’m going to remember 2020 — the way we pulled together to fight back against COVID.”
Addressing the virus directly, Maassel said: “... you’ve earned and continued to earn our respect, but you have not, nor will you, break our spirit.”
Maassel said that if he could pick any council class he has had to work with in his years in public office with the city (he joined council in 2012 before being elected mayor), he’d pick this one.
“Are we perfect?,” he asked rhetorically. “No. By working for Napoleon, by working together, by listening to each other we are weathering the COVID storm, and there’s no way I’m hitting the reset button on that.”
Maassel received a round of applause following his address, as well as a couple of compliments from a few council members.
