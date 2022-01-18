NAPOLEON — This town’s mayor delivered his annual “state of the city address” to city council Monday, noting several events of monumental importance in 2021 and utilizing a football analogy.
Council also took action on eight legislative items, including one allowing the purchase of the former Loose Field on West Riverview Avenue.
Quoting a Napoleon football coach (Karl Yunker), Mayor Jason Maassel noted that playing good defense and not turning the ball over were always keys to success. And he attempted to transfer this formula onto the city’s various departments.
For example, he especially likened the task of the city’s fire department to playing good defense. The department handled 1,936 calls for service in 2021, he said.
“The Napoleon Fire Department also fight fires before they even start with ... defensive programs and our inspections,” said Maassel during an address that lasted nearly 12 minutes. “They train hard. You could say they practice good defense daily.”
City police’s defensive capabilities will be increased soon, the mayor continued, when a sixth communications dispatcher is added.
Maassel went on to use his football analogy for the remainder of the city’s other departments as well.
He noted, for example, that the water department approved a “water infrastructure plan” which requires such things as a risk assessment. And he noted that city forces provide salt to streets during wintry weather while the city’s electric department is there for quick responses when outages occur.
“When outages are measured in minutes ... that’s good defense,” said Maassel.
Other city departments and officials were mentioned as well, and he went onto the second part of his football analogy — not turning the ball over. He defined this generally as moving forward on tasks and projects, “potentially to score points to improve out position” when opportunities arise.
Among the big highlights for Napoleon in 2021 was the high school girls state basketball championship, the opening of the city’s new aquatic center on Glenwood Avenue, completing the “Liberty Bridge” connecting West Riverview Avenue and Ohio 110, and restoring “Lady Justice” to the top of the county courthouse.
All the while, Maassel urged that public officials continue with civility.
“We’re not perfect ... but let us here strive to continue our recent history of being able to disagree without disrespect,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.