LYONS — The man who allegedly robbed a bank in Lyons on Monday was identified and reportedly arrested on Thursday.
Shawn Simpkins, 50, address unavailable, was wanted in connection with the robbery of the Lyons State Bank.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Simpkins was taken into custody in Adrian, Mich., on Thursday, though further details concerning the arrest, charges and where Simpkins was being detained were unavailable.
Simpkins is awaiting extradition to Fulton County.
According to Eric Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Cleveland Division, Simpkins reportedly produced a note demanding money from the teller. He allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.
