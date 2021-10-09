One candidate for Defiance City Council president will try to hang onto the seat he’s held for nearly four years; his challenger will try for a new seat after a four-year absence from council.
They are incumbent President David McMaster and former Ward I Councilman Peter Lundberg. The winner on Nov. 2 wins a four-year term beginning in January.
If it’s Lundberg, he will return to council’s table after deciding not to seek re-election in 2019 for the Ward 1 seat he held for two terms (2012-2020).
In that seat, Lundberg was council’s speaker pro tem in which he filled in for the elected president when necessary. He estimates that this happened 20-30 times during his eight years on council.
If the winner is McMaster, he will begin a second term this winter, more than four years after he narrowly defeated an incumbent (Mike Ketcham) in November 2017 to win an initial stint on council.
Normally, council’s president does not vote during council sessions, although the exception is a tie — a rare enough occasion given that council has an odd-number of members (seven).
The president’s main function is to conduct council’s three scheduled meetings each month and any special sessions or liaison meetings, and communicate information to the voting members.
The next president will work with seven fellow council members divided among three at-large slots (all up for election this fall) and four members representing each of the city’s four wards (up for election in November 2023).
Profiles of the two candidates for council president follow:
Peter Lundberg
Age: 72
Address: 785 Miami Drive
Education: 1968 graduate, Defiance High School
Family: wife, Nancy
Occupation: retired, former owner of Charlie’s Down Under and Charlie’s On the Road Catering
Previous political offices: Defiance City Council, 2012-2020
Reason for seeking office: I am concerned that the city council — while non-partisan — is becoming more political leaning because of current leadership. I will work to bring back a stable and strong presence to council, and to ensure that we are working for what is good for the City of Defiance.
My experience from serving on city charter review commissions has given me a good understanding of our charter and the Ohio Revised Code. These are the regulations under which council is to govern. I have a good understanding of Roberts Rules of Order, and know how to run an impartial meeting.
Top goals: 1. To maintain order.
2. To make sure that the public has every opportunity to be heard.
3. To keep council informed. They can count on me to be fair and impartial.
As we all know, if you make 50% of the people happy there is the other 50% who will be displeased when decisions are made. All we can do is our best.
City council is the legislative branch of the City of Defiance. I will be working with the board of control to keep up to date on the needs of the city which will allow me to keep council informed so that can make informed decisions on what is best for Defiance City.
Dave McMaster
Age: 54
Address: 666 Jefferson Ave.
Education: 1985 graduate, Paulding High School; 1990 graduate, Defiance College
Family: wife, Kelly; children, Madeleine, Claire, Shea, Liam and Sydney
Occupation: none listed
Previous political offices: Defiance City Council president since 2017
Reason for seeking office: I am running for re-election as city council president to continue to re-establish the public trust in the Defiance City Council process and to empower the people of Defiance to take a hand in deciding the direction the city is going to take going forward. I also want to continue to encourage an atmosphere of bipartisanship while deliberating issues that affect the City of Defiance.
Top goals: 1. Establish in the minds of Defiance citizens that the city council works for them and for the benefit of the city. I will do this by promoting transparency in the decisions being made by the city council, what is in the ordinances being proposed; also by ensuring that legally prescribed processes and ordinances are consistently enforced equally for all citizens.
2. Empower the city council members by leading by example and encouraging cohesiveness as a team that works in unity while having a diversity of opinions and views.
3. Prioritizing the taxpayers as welcomed guests in the city council process by consistently treating them professionally inside and out of council meetings and by making their involvement in the process an option they can choose to be involved in rather than be subjected to.
