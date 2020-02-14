SWANTON — The Fulton County Veterans Commission is hosting a luncheon seminar on VA health care benefits from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Swanton American Legion. Representatives from the VA Ann Arbor Medical Health Care System (VAAAHS) will be there to present and answer questions on a wide range of topics related to Veterans’ health care. Included in this year’s seminar is Mary Gorman, registered nurse and the group practice manager for VAAAHS.
Tim Meyer, outreach specialist with the Fulton County Veterans Service Office, said, “Having the top leadership from VA Ann Arbor for community care come down here and present is really wonderful. The program is an essential tool in getting Veterans the health care they need, when going to a VA facility is either impractical or the service needed is not provided by the VA.”
Meyer went on to say the program, though important, is often misunderstood by both the veteran and civilian caregiver. “Things like getting approval by the VA before a veteran receives care from a community provider, emergency treatments, going to urgent care, ambulance rides, is the provider in the Community Care Network, these all have certain requirements the veteran and their families need to know about. It can be very stressful on everyone, so I hope Ms. Gorman will answer lots of questions and relieve a lot of concerns,” said Meyer.
Money, of course, is one of the chief concerns with any health care provider. Veterans can often be shocked by what the VA doesn’t pay or won’t pay for, but they aren’t the only ones. Community providers can also have issues with the VA. Wait times in receiving payment from the VA can be especially trying, and in some cases private caregivers have gone after the veteran for payment and stopped providing care all together until paid. Sending a veteran to collections, though not widespread, has occurred.
Then there are the dealings with the billing and reimbursements of Medicare or Medicaid, along with a veterans VA health care benefits and things can get very confusing very fast for both caregiver and veteran.
Community care, eligibility for VA care, hospice, aid and attendance, mental health, long-term care, nursing care, are just some of the VA medical benefits that await the eligible veteran.
“I’m looking to get the veteran and their families familiar with the many areas of VA health care, but more importantly that we are here for them, to help guide and advocate for them,” explained Meyer. “They don’t have to go it alone.”
Those who wish to attend should call for reservations at the Fulton County Veteran Services Office 419-337-9266.
