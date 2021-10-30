• Henry County
Lunch cancelled:
Patrick Henry Schools have cancelled the November Senior Citizen lunch scheduled for Nov. 4 at noon in the cafeteria. The district expects to have its annual Christmas Senior Citizen lunch on Dec. 9 at noon in the cafeteria. More information about that event will be shared once the date approaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.