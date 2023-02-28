STRYKER — A Lucas County juvenile detention official has been chosen as the new superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Center near here.
Dan Jones, a Michigan native, will begin his first day on the job on March 13.
Jones spent approximately 20 years in the Lucas County juvenile detention system and started as a police officer in South Carolina, according to Defiance County Commissioner Dana Phipps, a juvenile detention center board member. Most recently, he served as administrator of residential services for Lucas County Juvenile Court.
Jones was chosen from a field of candidates that was narrowed down to three by a committee composed of juvenile detention center board members, Phipps noted. He was not on the committee although the decision to approve his employment was made by the entire juvenile detention center board earlier this month.
“Three were interviewed, and he (Jones) stood out amongst the three,” said Phipps.
He added that “I think he comes highly qualified and I think that he is the right man, the right person for the position. I didn’t get a chance to talk to him one-on-one, but he seems excited and ready to face this challenge of running the juvenile detention center.”
One challenge will be stabilizing the leadership at the facility.
He replaces Melissa Garza who faced some criticism in the past. She ultimately stepped down after her conviction on an OVI-related traffic offense in Paulding County that was reduced to being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and was fined.
However, as part of the agreement when she stepped down, Garza will return as a captain in the detention center. She had been an officer in the detention center before her promotion to superintendent some years ago.
No candidates for the director’s job applied from within the juvenile detention center, according to Phipps.
