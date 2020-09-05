VAN WERT — Sixteen graduates of the Vantage Career Center Adult Education’s licensed practical nursing program were recognized during a pinning ceremony held Aug. 20.
Adult Education director Kathleen Tyler welcomed family and friends who attended the ceremony in support of the graduates, while superintendent Rick Turner commended the students for their hard work and dedication during a time where individuals in the health care field are needed now more than ever.
Special awards were presented to students who achieved high test scores in the following categories: Chelsea Garcia, highest score for HESI exit exam; Alicia Gilbert, highest score for HESI maternity exam and highest score for HESI medical-surgical exam; Callie Harris, highest score for HESI pediatrics exam and highest score for HESI pharmacology exam; Dana Rosswurm, highest score for HESI fundamentals of nursing exam; and Kayla Ballard, perfect attendance.
During the pinning ceremony, family members of the graduates were welcomed to present the students with the practical nursing graduate pins. The 2020 licensed practical nurse graduating class includes: Kayla Ballard, Becca Bowers, Angelia Clopton, Shelby Coats, Cheylynn Countermon, Chelsea Garcia, Alicia Gilbert, Baylee Hall, Stephanie Hammond, Callie Harris, Heather Krugh, Kylee McCague, Dana Rosswurm, Ashley Shaffer, Alexis Turner and Shelby Wilhelm.
Classes have begun for the class of 2021. The practical nursing program consists of 1,318 hours completed in 11 months, with clinical and laboratory components. Clinical experiences will take place at local hospitals and long-term care facilities. For more information about the Vantage Adult Education practical nursing program, visit http://www.vantagecareercenter.com/practicalnurseprog.aspx.
