The Defiance Lowe’s Home Improvement Store recently donated N95 masks to the Defiance Police Department and the Defiance Fire Department. A box of masks also was placed at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau if any area businesses need to pick up some. Pictured above at the Defiance Fire Department are, from left: Stephanie Frymire, Lowe’s pro service specialist; Mike Harris, firefighter and paramedic; Lt. Aaron Hopson, Defiance Fire Department; and Ryan Urbaniak, Lowe’s store manager. At the Defiance Police Department below are: Urbaniak (left), Frymire and Defiance Police Chief Todd Shaffer.
