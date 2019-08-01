The Defiance Lowe’s store and its associates are spending three days this week sprucing up the grounds at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, north of the city. The work began on Tuesday and will conclude today.

A total of 35 Lowe’s associates volunteered to assist with the projects, which included fresh plantings and new mulch, caulking of brick work around the flagpole and military tribute area, power washing and painting the gazebo, and installation of pea gravel and a bench near the pond. The local Lowe’s donated all materials for the work with an estimated value of $3,000.

Load comments