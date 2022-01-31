What could be the area's heaviest snowfall of the winter season is slated to come through in two rounds Wednesday and Thursday, according to weather officials.
"The models have really come into really good agreement, not just 24 hours out, but days out," explained meteorologist Mark Frazier of the National Weather Service's (NWS) North Webster, Ind. office which issues area forecasts. "so, there's a high confidence level in this particular weather storm system ... ."
NWS forecasts issued Monday were not predicting specific totals for Defiance and the area throughout the two-day period. However, Frazier told The Crescent-News Monday morning that Defiance might receive 7-8 inches Wednesday with more arriving on Thursday.
He said there might be a "lull" of sorts between the two rounds, but even then snow may continue to fall more lightly.
"The span of time between the first and second rounds ... are not going to be completely snowfall free," Frazier commented. "It's easier right now to classify it as two rounds."
According to Frazier, "there's going to be a transition Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Defiance County changing from rain to snow." So this could mean less snow on Wednesday than, say, South Bend, Ind. — about 100 miles to the northwest of here — where more is expected to fall.
Frazier said Monday morning that NWS forecasters were still working on predicting the amount of snow that might fall after 7 a.m. Thursday.
"What we're calling the first round (on Wednesday) is bigger than what we're expecting Thursday," he told The Crescent-News just after 9 a.m. Monday.
However, what seems to be more clear is that Thursday will be the windier of the two days.
Wind speeds could reach 20-25 miles per hour up to 35 miles per hour, according to Frazier. That figures to cause problems with drifting and visibility, which Frazier said might be as little as one quarter mile.
As for possible blizzard conditions, Frazier said "at that point we're flirting with it."
"It will not be easy," he said in reference to travel. It will be challenging if people need to be out."
"Overall, the heaviest snowfall will be in southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana," Frazier explained. "Some (local) places could easily attain 10 inches to a foot on the western edge of Defiance County."
The snowfall figures to be followed by, perhaps, the coldest evening of the winter season on Friday night. NWS predictions Monday morning forecast Friday night's low temperature at seven degrees below zero.
What about a temperature recovery thereafter?
Sunday's temperature might be close to 30, according to the NWS forecast, but Frazier said a heavy snow pack might keep this down a bit.
"The weather models don't take into account a snow pack," he said.
