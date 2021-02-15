A significant winter storm, possibly bringing double-digit snowfall totals to northwest Ohio Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, is on its way.
Northwest Ohio has been under a winter storm warning since Sunday.
The National Weather Service's (NWS) North Webster, Ind., office issued a "probabilistic snowfall" prediction at 2:44 p.m. Monday, forecasting 8-12 inches of snowfall for all of northwest Ohio as well as portions of northeast Indiana and southern Michigan between 1 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible with blowing and drifting snow, according to NWS North Webster meteorologist Lonnie Fisher, who spoke with The Crescent-News late Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall from 7 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, he said.
This forecast evolved quickly with lesser amounts having been predicted earlier in the weekend. However, NWS computer models changed, giving the storm a more northerly track, NWS North Webster meteorologist Lonnie Fisher told The Crescent-News late Monday morning.
"They made a rather dramatic shift yesterday (Sunday) when we thought a lot more would be in south central Indiana and central Ohio, and we shifted everything north," explained Fisher. "That put us in ground zero for today."
The area had been under an NWS winter storm warning since Sunday.
Very cold overnight temperatures are expected to follow the storm, with a low around zero Tuesday night.
The winter blast is hardly the last as the NWS is keeping an eye on another storm expected to hit northwest Ohio Wednesday night and into Thursday.
As of noon Monday, the NWS hasn't made a snowfall prediction for the next system, but Fisher said it could be significant, perhaps with lower accumulations.
"There are some similarities to this system," he said Monday morning. "It could be a pretty widespread accumulating snow. Exactly how much, we're still not completely sure. Definitely several inches of snow would be possible depending on how it tracks."
So what comes after all the snow?
"There may be a trend toward warmer temps as we get into this weekend and next week," said Fisher. "How warm? We'll have to see. It's probably reasonable we can make a run at freezing."
However, he said a significant snow pack — which is now apparent throughout the area — can "slow that warming down."
The late-winter rush of winter also could produce some flooding and ice-jam concerns as warmer temperatures arrive ahead of spring. Fortunately, said Fisher, river levels are low.
"It could, depending upon what our final snow pack is, and then also how fast we warm up," he explained. "If we stay with temperatures in the 30s it would be a very slow release of the moisture. A lot of the rivers, their flows are down quite a bit. They'll be able to take a fair amount of moisture."
