Recently, while renovating one of their rental homes at 425 Auglaize St., Keith and Cassie Feller uncovered some history. Underneath layers of carpet and vinyl laminate, they found old newspapers from the 1960s. Here, from left, are Breeanna Wolfe, their daughter, Cassie Feller and Keith Feller holding some of their find. Some of the articles focused on LBJ and Cuban trade, the seating of the jury for Jack Ruby's trial and Russian protest over the Nosenko defection.
