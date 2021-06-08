NAPOLEON — A long-time EMT here was honored by Mayor Jason Maassel during Napoleon City Council’s meeting Monday night.
The matter highlighted council’s brief session when only two legislative items were handled (see below).
Maassel recognized 42 plus years of service from Betty Ward, who turns 89 next week and has been an EMT for decades. Ward had been presented a “key to the city” during Napoleon’s first annual safety service banquet held recently.
”I just wanted to thank you very much for all of your service, and really appreciate everything you’ve done for us,” said Maassel.
Ward told council that the fire department could use a new building on Riverview Avenue to replace the one constructed in 1976. She said it’s “packed to the gills,” and offered to help with fundraising if such an effort were needed.
”We’re running out of room over there,” said Ward. “... they really need another place.”
Maassel estimated that Ward — who was part of Napoleon’s first-ever EMT class — has taught CPR to approximately 5,000 persons in her time with Napoleon.
”I just wonder how many lives you’ve saved by your teaching,” he told Ward.
In another matter Monday, council passed the second reading of an emergency ordinance establishing the “American Rescue Allocation Fund.” This will take in federal money being made available through the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.”
The city is expected to receive approximately $1.6 million in two allocations.
Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle noted Monday that a second webinar will be held on June 24 to explain the spending guidelines.
The ordinance will receive a third and final reading at council’s June 21 meeting.
Later, council and the administration recalled Saturday’s grand opening for Napoleon’s new aquatic center (see related story, Page A1).
Maassel called Saturday a “great, great day for Napoleon,” while Councilman Jeff Comadoll described the new facility as “awesome” and Councilman Dan Baer called it a “very fine addition” to the town while thanking the voters who approved a related tax levy.
Maassel was complimented by council members not only for his speech on Saturday, but also his address during Napoleon’s Memorial Day commemoration.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the rezoning to residential of two sections of Lynnefield Estates Subdivision near Napoleon High School.
• approved the final plat for Twin Oaks Subdivision Seventh Addition on Sedward Avenue.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution approving the city’s 2022 tax budget. This is an annual measure, and will return for a second reading at council’s June 21 meeting.
• approved a $3,000 grant from Walmart to the fire department. The money will be used for the department’s training center, according to Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien.
• learned from Baer that the police and fire departments will present a three- to five-year strategic planning overview with council at a meeting later this year. Council’s human and safety resources committee received a presentation from the police and fire departments on May 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.