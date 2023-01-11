The location of a monument honoring the builder of Fort Defiance appeared to be set in stone, but it isn't sitting well with everyone.
During Defiance City Council's meeting Monday, concerns about putting the Gen. Anthony Wayne monument just across from Defiance Public Library in a bare lot were made known by Council Member Jill Krutsch.
The discussion came Tuesday after a presentation on Defiance's 200th anniversary plans and before council handled its two legislative items (see related story).
Last month, the location for the Wayne monument — to be built through an effort organized and funded by the Sons of the American Revolution — was planned on Fort Street across from the location where Wayne's forces built Fort Defiance in 1794.
The lot is being donated by its owner, Cincinnati businessman Anthony Sansalone who owns a residence next door and took a liking to the area as a child attending summer camps.
But Krutsch said not everyone agrees with this location as some would like to see the monument built on the fortgrounds — where the fort was constructed.
"A lot of them are concerned that it's not in aesthetically the correct place that it should be — more on the fortgrounds or more closer to at least the confluence or to the river side instead of into a private piece of land on the opposite side of the library," she said, noting that about 20-25 people have talked to her about it.
Mayor Mike McCann appreciated the comments, but said he's heard "an equal amount" of concern about placing the monument on the fortgrounds. When a storm took down a tree on the fortgrounds last year, this appeared to be the ideal location for the monument, according to the mayor, but since then concerns about blocking the view of the rivers confluence have surfaced.
The monument is expected to take up a considerable amount of space as it will measure six feet in height.
"There was an equal amount of push back there that it would block the view of the confluence from the sidewalks in certain locations, so it's probably a matter of personal opinion, of personal taste," said McCann. He added that "we'll just have to see where it goes. It's not set in stone you could say."
One complicating factor is that the city does not own the fortgrounds, noted City Law Director Sean O'Donnell. Rather, the property is owned by Defiance Public Library which has its own board.
McCann told council Tuesday that board didn't seem receptive to the idea of placing the tribute at the fortgrounds. However, when At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked if it would be worth asking the board about the matter, McCann responded, "sure."
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler raised an additional question about the fortgrounds idea. Who would be responsible for the monument if it were at the fortgrounds?
The library board, responded O'Donnell.
The Sons of the American Revolution is hoping to set the monument in spring 2024 and hold a dedication ceremony in August 2024, so planning work continues.
McCann complimented Richard Rozevink and Herm Dally of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum for their help in making sure the wording on the tribute will be historically correct.
"I can't say enough good things about the Tuttle staff, specifically Mr. Rozevink and Mr. Dally about all of their work because the only thing I kept stating to the Sons of the American Revolution is I wanted to make sure that everything on that monument passed muster with our team as far as being historically correct. So ... everything from spelling to punctuation was checked and double checked by our team, and the Tuttle folks are happy, the Sons of the American revolution are happy, Mr. Sansalone is happy."
Too, McCann said Dally would like to see some excavations on Sansalone's property to search for historical artifacts from the time period. And he noted that Sandalone has expressed interest in donating money — outside of the $52,000 the Sons of the American Revolution is raising for the project — to enhance the monument further.
Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast expressed support for the location now planned on Sansalone's lot, saying "to me it makes sense to have it there because if you're standing there you can look at the monument and then you can turn around and look and see without obstructions the view that was there ... ."
