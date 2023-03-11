Wednesday evening, Phoenix Theatres hosted a gala for its grand opening day, inviting patrons to get a first look at the new facility in Defiance’s Northtowne Mall and its amenities.
Guests started to trickle in around 5:15 p.m. and the main lobby quickly filled with conversation and drink, accompanied by a live-band onsite. Concessions were open for those craving signature theater treats like popcorn, nachos, Icees and candies.
The Crescent-News spoke with attendees of all backgrounds — from members of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC) to the workers behind the concession stands.
DACC Board of Directors member, Maggie Carico was one of the event’s early arrivals. She shared her excitement in checking out the new theater, noting how spacious the main lobby was. Beside her was Stephanie Frymire, an employee of the local Lowe’s.
Frymire shared how throughout the months-long construction process, the contractors would come into her store quite often. It made her very curious to see the end result, so she decided to buy a ticket for the opening day gala and was not disappointed.
This reporter also spoke with Logan Wright, one of the last Phoenix Theatres’ social media contest winners. Wright described himself as a lover of movies and said he’d often come to Northtowne 9 Cinema. He called the theater’s renovation “way too fancy,” but in a positive way and said he will definitely be coming all the time.
As a winner of the contest, he will receive free movie admission for a year. He shared he is especially looking forward to seeing the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie, Shazam sequel and Super Mario Bros.
One of the many employees behind the concession counter was 17-year-old, Sarah Crank. The theater is Crank’s second-ever job and she currently attends Four County Career Center. She explained that she first got a look inside the theater about a month ago when she came in for her job interview. There was still a lot to be done, but she described herself as initially feeling “shocked.”
Crank explained that she grew up going to the Northtowne Mall as well as its theater. She said she loved its makeover, particularly pointing out the new retro color scheme and carpeting. She complimented her team as well, calling them very welcoming and super helpful.
Before the ribboncutting ceremony, this reporter also spoke with caterers from Ginopolis’ Bar-BQ Smokehouse. Located in Brighton, Mich., the Ginpolis’ family have been catering events for Phoenix Theatres’ owner, Cory Jacobson, for years. The menu for Wednesday’s event attendees included an array of vegetable, fruit and cheese trays as well as meatballs, stuffed mushrooms, spinach pies, pork sliders, beef/chicken kebabs and more.
After dinner, the ceremony began and Jacobson introduced to the audience each member of the team of professionals that made the theaters’ opening possible.
DACC Executive Director Sarah Tackett, addressed Jacobson and the team.
“On behalf of the chamber of commerce and our board of directors, we congratulate our owner, Cory Jacobson, and his entire team at Phoenix Theatres for all they accomplished to bring this high-end theater experience to Defiance. ... We want to thank you for all you’re doing for our families, our community in northwest Ohio. And we’re thrilled that you’re here. We’re thrilled to have you as a new chamber member and we wish you great success here for many, many years to come.”
“We’re so excited about this,” Defiance Mayor Mike McCann shared at the ceremony. “We desperately, desperately need this. And I think what you’re going to see is — here at least, locally — a resurgence in this mall. Before long, you’re going to be able to come out here in this food court and get your choice of just about anything you wanted to eat and drink. I truly, truly believe that.
“You’ve made this all happen,” he added. “Thank you for your investment, thank you for being here and thank all of you (the audience) for being here. This is how we approach things — with enthusiasm. I really admire you all for being here. Thank you.” Jacobson gave some parting words to the audience, quoting from an award speech given by visual effects pioneer and dear friend, Douglas Trumbull:
“I want to go out to a movie tonight because it is so cool and it’s so big and so grand and so spectacular, and there is so much showmanship that I want to go out to a movie tonight. We can bring movies to new heights.”
