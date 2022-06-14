On Sunday, local community members gathered at Defiance’s Triangle Park around noon to remember the lives of those lost in the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School.
Ana Vasquez, a past resident of Uvalde and current resident of Defiance, recalled the day she heard the news of the massacre.
“When I heard that it was my family and friends, I felt so helpless. I felt so helpless being miles away, being across the United States,” she sobbed, before regaining composure once more.
Vasquez divulged that her family and friends are filled with extreme sorrow that she is unsure they could ever heal from.
She expressed thanks for those who organized the event and who came to show their support. She gave a message of wanting peace, love and a unified community.
City representatives were present as well to inform on policies and resources active and available in the area to protect and aid Defiance County’s population, a population much similar in size to Uvalde’s.
“There’s talk that ‘Oh well I hope it doesn’t happen in a community like ours’ — well Uvalde is a community like ours,” Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray pointed out.
Murray briefly touched on the similarities that Uvalde has to Defiance. He mainly referred to “laws on the books” that are active in Ohio that prevent people who should not have firearms from obtaining them. He assured that here in the county they heavily prosecute those cases.
A program that helps Defiance residents in particular is the SRO (school resource officer) program that Todd Shafer, Defiance police chief, spoke about during the event.
According to the Defiance County website, the SRO program was designed to ensure a safe learning environment, reduce school violence and foster a positive social climate.
As of last year, there are two full-time officers — Frank Herbert, Defiance High School and Middle School SRO, and Mark Janowiecki, Defiance Elementary School SRO.
“I’m very committed to the safety of the children,” Janowiecki firmly stated. “I can’t say enough that when the shooting happened ... I lost some sleep that night, trying to think of ways to make our school better, safer.”
There was much talk of mental health issues at the gathering. However, BJ Horner of the Maumee Valley Guidance Center shared that mental illness is actually fairly common — one in five people are diagnosed with mental illness.
“People that struggle with mental health issues are more likely to be victimized than they are to be a perpetrator of a crime,” she informed the attendees.
Horner touched upon the mental health aspect of the shooting and how its tragic ripple effect has affected the mental health of not only the victims’ families, but those who witnessed the tragedy from their homes in one capacity or the other whether it be through the TV or a cellphone.
“It’s important to pay attention to the trauma our families and friends in Texas are experiencing and our family and friends among us living here. Show up, be there, be supportive, and be understanding,” Horner said. “It’s important we understand what mental illness is. That way, we can stop some of the stigmas because it’s the stigmas that stop people from saying ‘I’m not in a good place right now’.”
Horner highlighted that there is a mental health first aid class that teaches people to recognize signs of mental health disorders in youth and adults. It is open to the community and also free, as it is paid for by the ADAMhs board.
If people took advantage of such training, they may be more than to “see something, say something” as Mayor Mike McCann said in his speech that afternoon.
