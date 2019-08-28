Fifteen additional candidates for the Nov. 5 election have emerged in six area counties as the filing deadline for write-ins passed Monday afternoon.
Write-in candidates’ names will not appear on the ballot, but voters will have the opportunity to insert their names in the appropriate spaces. They will join a list of candidates who met a filing deadline on Aug. 7 to have their name placed on the November ballot.
In Defiance County, Daniel Frederick has declared his write-in candidacy for Ayersville Local Board of Education, while Ben Guisinger and Owen Brigner stepped forward as candidates for Central Local Schools’ board.
Ayersville now has three persons running for three open seats in November, as Frederick joins Shelby Martinez and David Kern as candidates.
In the Central Local race, Guisinger and Brigner will join incumbent Scott Schindler as a candidate for two seats.
Two more write-in candidates added their names to the ballot in Henry County.
Ezequiel Gonzalez has filed for McClure mayor, while Will Borck filed as a write-in for the town’s council.
Gonzalez will challenge incumbent Dean Dawson, and Borck joins incumbent Paul Gray as a candidate for McClure’s two open council seats.
Previously in Henry County — not long after the Aug. 7 filing deadline passed for non-partisan candidates to place their names on the ballot — Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker filed as a write-in for re-election. And Sara Salaz filed as a write-in for Holgate Village Council after her petition to have her name on the ballot was invalidated.
Three counties (Paulding, Putnam and Williams) each have one write-in candidate.
In Paulding County, Sheri Baker met this week’s filing deadline, and declared as a candidate for Oakwood Village Council, joining incumbent Erhard Henke as the only names for two open seats this November.
Putnam County’s only write-in candidate is Natalie Butler, who joins a crowded field with three other candidates (Cher Barnes, Kevin Lammon and Tony Wobler) whose names will be on the ballot in November.
Williams County also has a single write-in candidate.
Sara Carothers is seeking one of two open seats for Millcreek-West Unity (Hilltop) Local Board of Education, and joins David Chester and Heather Jones as candidates.
Of local counties, Fulton has the most write-in candidates with five.
Two of them are Joyce Kinsman and Keith Roth — for German Township fiscal officer. Previously, the seat had no candidates, so the two write-ins will give voters there a contested race in November.
Elsewhere in Fulton County, Chris Bauer filed as a write-in for Delta Village Council, Suzette Boesger is seeking a Fayette Village Council seat and David Pilliod is running for Swanton Village Council. Delta now has five candidates for three open seats, while Fayette and Swanton each have two candidates for two open seats.
