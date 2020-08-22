(Editor’s note: The following is the first of a three-part series about rural Defiance resident Mary Zebolsky, a local beekeeper who survived after being stung in the face and head approximately 300 times by bees from her own apiary.)
It all began for Mary Zebolsky while reading The Crescent-News Extra, when an advertisement for Farmer’s Day at Northtowne Mall caught her attention. Zebolsky, who moved to rural Defiance in 2016 from Coldwater, Mich., with her finance, Fred Krause, wanted to learn more about the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association, which was part of Farmer’s Day back in January of 2017.
“I was really interested in learning about the beekeepers, so Fred and I went out there, and I signed up for a one-day class in February (of 2017 at the Defiance County Extension Office),” said Zebolsky. “Fred and I talked about it and we decided that I would become a beekeeper, so I went to the beginning internship classes instructed by Jamie Walters (president of the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association executive board).
“I graduated from those classes, and soon after, I got my first two nucleus boxes, a starter kit of bees,” continued Zebolsky. “That included a queen, brood (bee larvae), honey and pollen ... I was very excited to get those, they became my babies and I even named them. From there I took advanced internship classes and over time my apiary (beehive) grew. I joined the local association, I went to state conferences and continued to take more classes.”
In late May of this year, Zebolsky found herself fighting for her life after getting caught up in what she called “a perfect storm.”
By this time, Zebolsky’s apiary had grown to more than 40,000 bees. On Friday, May 22, at around 1 p.m., she went out to split her apiary to make it bigger, wearing her beekeeper gear that included a full bee suit, calf-skin gloves, a veil and muck boots. Having checked the temperature to make sure it wasn’t too cold (bees don’t like cold), she went to work splitting the hive. What she didn’t take with her was her smoker, which repels the bees in case of a problem.
“I didn’t take the smoker with me, in the three years I worked with my bees I didn’t take it because in the past they were always gentle,” said Zebolsky. “I thought I knew my bees. I had been back there a week and half prior, and had no problem. I was working and taking boxes apart (each box is 12-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds), and as I set one off to the side, I was looking for brood, honey, pollen or nectar to start a new box. I wasn’t finding any.
“All this time, the bees are swirling around me, which wasn’t a big deal, but I knew they’d get testy because I was messing around with their house,” continued Zebolsky. “I kept taking boxes apart frame-by-frame, not finding what I was looking for, and when I got down to the last box, I see and hear a bee in my veil. At this time I have probably between 30,000-40,000 bees buzzing around me. At that point I started to walk toward my house.”
Zebolsky explained she has had bees in her veil before, and it had not been a big deal. However, this time it became a big deal.
“I was walking away from the hive toward my house, where I had left my phone, and normally after I get 5-6 feet away the bees go back to the hive and I get the bee(s) out of my veil. This time it didn’t happen,” Zebolsky said. “She stung me in my throat (which sent out a pheromone to the other bees to attack), and I looked down where all my zippers meet (veil and jacket zippers) and all I see is a trail of bees coming in right where all the zippers met.
“I thought, this isn’t good,” continued Zebolsky, fighting back emotions to tell the story. “The level of the noise of the bees went up and within 10-20 seconds, I had probably 70-80 bees inside my veil and they were all stinging me. As soon as the first one stung me I started yelling over and over, ‘911 bee stings!’ I thought my neighbors on both sides were home, and I thought they would hear me.”
The bees continued to sting Zebolsky all over her head, neck and face, including in her mouth, tongue and inside her ears. Her plan was to jump in her pond to get the bees off (she said, ‘A wet bee is a dead bee’), but unfortunately she had a bee cross her field of vision, which prompted her to take off her veil and glasses so that she wouldn’t be stung in the eye. Knowing that more bees would sting her in the eye if stung there, she was afraid she would go blind.
Unfortunately without her glasses, she lost her sense of direction and instead of heading into her pond, she walked into her neighbor’s bush and fell over. At this point, her neighbor, Bill Shook, came home from work early, saw Zebolsky and called 911. In the meantime, Zebolsky found a mud puddle in the yard and pushed her face into it, hoping it would get the bees off her face, but unfortunately, it didn’t stop the bees from continuing to sting her.
“One bee went down my throat, I threw that bee up, because I didn’t want to be stung down there, another tried and I threw that one up,” said Zebolsky. “After yelling, ‘911 bee stings!’ I switched to, ‘God, please don’t let me die!’ over and over again.”
At this point, her other neighbor, Stan Hartzell, an off-duty Defiance County deputy sheriff, came running out to help and soon he and Shook were in Zebolsky’s garage. While Hartzell was putting on another of Zebolsky’s bee suits, Shook was getting the smoker ready for Hartzell to take to the yard. It wasn’t long before members of the Highland Township Fire Department and on-duty members of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help.
