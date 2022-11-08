A Defiance woman who survived a fatal crash near Columbus this year has been presented a “Saved by the Belt” award at the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
Lt. Rustun Schack, post commander, along with Staff Lt. Scott Wyckhouse of the Patrol’s district office in Findlay, and Lt. C.J. Niemeyer of the Columbus post presented Emily Alvarez with the award.
Schack noted the details about the accident Alvarez survived, despite some serious injuries.
“On July 24 at 9:23 p.m., the Columbus post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled a double-fatality traffic crash that occurred in Franklin County,” said Schack. “One of the surviving occupants of the crash is Defiance County resident, Emily Alvarez. Emily would almost certainly have been a casualty of the crash had she not been wearing her safety belt.”
The crash on Ohio 33 southeast of Columbus involved three cars: the driver at fault, according to Schack, struck Alvarez’s vehicle and another vehicle. The other two drivers did not survive the crash.
“When his vehicle struck Alvarez’s vehicle it went partially airborne and almost took the top off of her vehicle,” said Schack. “Had she not been wearing her safety belt, she could have been ejected from the vehicle.”
Alvarez was grateful for the award and expressed her gratitude to the troopers.
“I appreciate all that you did for me that night,” said Alvarez. “I don’t remember any of it, which is probably a good thing. So, I am grateful for all your help.”
Alvarez said that in April she had just gotten her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ohio University. She was scheduled to return to the university for a master’s program which was supposed to start Aug. 22. She had returned home for her best friend’s wedding on July 23 and was returning to Athens on July 24 when the accident occurred.
The driver was eastbound toward Columbus, and Alvarez was westbound for Athens when the driver at fault crossed the median at a high rate of speed.
“He hit another vehicle in the fast lane, killing both him and that driver and then went airborne, landing on top of my vehicle,” said Alvarez. “Directly after the accident, I was taken to Mount Caramel East Trauma Center in Columbus in critical condition. I have no memory of the accident or the next three weeks following it. ... I had to undergo three surgeries, one for my head and two for my wrist. Ten days later I was transferred to Paulding Hospital for inpatient rehabilitation. Upon release from Paulding, I continued physical and speech/cognitive therapies as an outpatient. Due to my vision loss, I am now participating in eye therapy in Oregon, Ohio, so I can drive again in the near future.”
Alvarez had two brain bleeds which affected vision in both eyes. These resulted in loss of 40% of vision in both eyes. She also had a severe head laceration in which her scalp had to be reattached, a fractured neck and several vertebrae fractured. The right wrist was fractured, involving both the ulna and the radius, requiring two plates and five pins inserted into her hand and a loss of memory.
“I had to relearn how to read, write ... proper vocabulary,” she added.
She said that she was thankful for the support from her friends in Defiance and Athens, her family, including her Alpha Gamma Delta sorority sisters, and from Ohio University itself.
“I am especially grateful for my mother, Kristen Alvarez, and my sister, Megan, for all of their support and encouragement,” said Alvarez. “My aunt, Julie Retcher and grandmother, Dorothy Schomburg, have also played a huge role in my healing process. A special thank you to all of the churches and congregants for their prayer chains. I am looking forward to the future and all of the blessings it shall bring.”
During the hospital stay, her grandmother, Schomburg, found out about a tattoo that Alvarez had kept hidden from her. Alvarez’s friend Mallory Jurcevich decided to do a fundraiser for her and called it “No rain, no flowers.” Jurcevich posted it on social media while Alvarez was still in intensive care and Schomburg found out. Alvarez said it was the “only humorous thing about this incident.”
“My sorority sisters created a GoFundMe to raise money for my living expenses due to not being able to work since the accident,” said Alvarez. “My roommate, Samantha Long has been taking care of my two cats in Athens for me. Taylor Brown raised money through the Defiance County Fair while she was showing goats. The Defiance 4-H Whippoorwill’s also raised money to help assist me. Many of my friends donated money to help with expenses such as gas, food and other necessities while I was hospitalized. Ohio University has supported me and I am planning to return in August 2023 to begin my master’s program.”
