ADENA — A Defiance County woman died from injuries she sustained near this small eastern Ohio town Monday after falling from a vehicle.
Wheeling, W. Va., television station WTRF reported that Marguerite Appel, 64, fell from a fire engine when a door opened during an honor ride on a Jefferson County road. Appel was a resident of Defiance County’s Milford Township.
The truck belonged to the Short Creek Joint Fire District based in Adena.
According to WTRF, Appel’s family was related to the department’s late assistant chief (Jim Horton), and had requested an honor ride on the fire engine following his funeral service.
The Short Creek Joint Fire District’s Facebook page posted a statement this week on the tragedy explaining that “the family of the (late) Assistant Fire Chief Jim Horton requested an honor ride in remembrance of Chief Horton. The honor ride request was granted and while on board, a member of the family fell from the interior of the apparatus when the door opened.”
It also noted that Appel died after being flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
“An investigation is pending with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. No one was cited at the scene. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family of (late) Assistant Chief Horton.”
The note is signed by Short Creek Joint Fire District Chief Joseph Manbeck and fire board chairman Dan Cermak.
